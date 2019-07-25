Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Orlando S. Hoffer


1939 - 2019
Orlando S. Hoffer Obituary
Orlando Scott Hoffer, 79, of Acme, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Hoffer was born Oct. 10, 1939, in Connellsville, the son of the late Henry and Elsie Brown Hoffer. He was a member of Indian Head Church of God. Orlando was a graduate of Connellsville High School. He had been employed as a truck driver for SuperValu Co. for more than 30 years and had also worked for the former Westland Dairy of Greensburg. He also owned and operated Hoffer's Meat Packing for many years. Orlando loved farming and his John Deere tractor. He is survived by his loving family: his devoted wife of 24 years, Cherly Comer Hoffer; his children, Vonnie (James) Privett, Sherry (Michael) Cormier and Scott K. Hoffer; his stepchildren, Bud (Trisch) Blum and Michael (Carrie) Blum; and by his grandchildren, Jolene (Christopher) Trout, Cedric J. (Jennifer) Stouffer, Timothy "Jake" (Jenna) Hoffer and Elizabeth Hoffer. He will also be greatly missed by his great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren, Hunter Trout, Abigail Stouffer, Henry Trout, Evelyn Hoffer and Ashley, Allison, Tucker, Alivia and Annalease Blum. He is also survived by his brothers, Kenneth (Ida) Hoffer and Robert (Eleanor) Hoffer; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Orlando was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Hoffer; his granddaughter, Kylene Privett; and by his brothers and sisters, Otha, Homer, Wilmer, Ronald and Philson Hoffer, Belle Kreinbrook, Huldah Stouffer, Hazel Rooney, Dorothy Snyder and Carolyn Clark.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with his pastors, the Rev. Douglas Nolt and the Rev. Edward Mikkelsen officiating.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 25, 2019
