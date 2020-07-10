1/1
Orlando V. Castorina Jr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orlando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orlando Valentine "Kutz" Castorina Jr., 77, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in Rock Hill, S.C. He was born Oct. 20, 1942, in Arnold, and was a 1960 graduate of Arnold High School. After graduation, he joined the Army and served three years in Germany. Upon returning to his hometown after the service, he started his career in the steel industry at Edgewater Steel in Oakmont. In 1982, a job transfer with the company took him and his family to South Carolina. In 1995, he became the plant manager of the Firth-Rixson Co., in Rochester, N.Y., from where he retired in 2000, and headed back to Rock Hill, S.C., to enjoy the rest of his years surrounded by his loving family. As an avid fisherman, he belonged to several B.A.S.S. affiliated fishing clubs in the area and traveled the many lakes in the Southeast where he excelled in tournament fishing. He was a beloved husband, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Judy Eger Castorina; daughter, Lisa Castorina; son, Kirk (Tanya) Castorina, and son, Adrian Castorina; grandchildren, Leah (Travis) Bruce, Alex (Shannan) Winchester, Christopher (Alexa) Castorina and Carly (Michael) Hansen; great-grandchildren, Natalie Bruce, Elizabeth Rae and Mason Castorina, Porter Winchester, Ari Parker; and his sister, Constance Bender. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orlando and Stella Furyk Castorina; his brother, Al Castorina; and a grandson, Anthony Castorina. Funeral arrangements will be handled by BASS CAUTHEN FUNERAL HOME, ROCK HILL, S.C. There will be no visitation, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2101 Rexford Rd. #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211. Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Rock Hill, S.C., is proudly serving the Castorina family. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 329-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
I remember Kutz and the great times we had in Arnold. One of my closest friends. My prayers go out to his entire family. May God Bless all of you.

Love you Kutz
Chuck
Chuck Picone
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved