Orlando Valentine "Kutz" Castorina Jr., 77, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in Rock Hill, S.C. He was born Oct. 20, 1942, in Arnold, and was a 1960 graduate of Arnold High School. After graduation, he joined the Army and served three years in Germany. Upon returning to his hometown after the service, he started his career in the steel industry at Edgewater Steel in Oakmont. In 1982, a job transfer with the company took him and his family to South Carolina. In 1995, he became the plant manager of the Firth-Rixson Co., in Rochester, N.Y., from where he retired in 2000, and headed back to Rock Hill, S.C., to enjoy the rest of his years surrounded by his loving family. As an avid fisherman, he belonged to several B.A.S.S. affiliated fishing clubs in the area and traveled the many lakes in the Southeast where he excelled in tournament fishing. He was a beloved husband, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Judy Eger Castorina; daughter, Lisa Castorina; son, Kirk (Tanya) Castorina, and son, Adrian Castorina; grandchildren, Leah (Travis) Bruce, Alex (Shannan) Winchester, Christopher (Alexa) Castorina and Carly (Michael) Hansen; great-grandchildren, Natalie Bruce, Elizabeth Rae and Mason Castorina, Porter Winchester, Ari Parker; and his sister, Constance Bender. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orlando and Stella Furyk Castorina; his brother, Al Castorina; and a grandson, Anthony Castorina. Funeral arrangements will be handled by BASS CAUTHEN FUNERAL HOME, ROCK HILL, S.C. There will be no visitation, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 2101 Rexford Rd. #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211. Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Rock Hill, S.C., is proudly serving the Castorina family. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com
.