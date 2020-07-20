Orrin J. Ritenour, 74, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Orrin was born Jan. 21, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant and was the son of the late James L. and Sarah Whigam Ritenour. Orrin was a 1964 graduate of Connellsville Area High School and a retired machine operator for Robertshaw Controls Co. He loved his wife and family and was a good husband and father who loved flowers and his blackberry and blueberry bushes. He was a good Christian man who loved gospel music and was a jokester to all who knew him, having a great sense of humor. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Carol May Ritenour; daughters, Vivian Keslar (Gerald) and their children, Laura Smith (Lee) and son John and Dr. Melissa Keslar Spencer, Barbara Gaebel (Dan) and their children, Haley Thomas (Christopher) and children, Jace, Graysen, Mila Thomas and Kara Herbert and Victoria Peters (Tanner) and children, Daisy, Madelyn and Abigail Peters, Ashley Gaebel (Tyler Hammick) and son, Jaxson, and Rachel Stoner and her children, Martha and Roberta Stoner and Heather Walters; and sisters, Charlotte Bryner and Virginia Grimm. In addition to his parents, Orrin was preceded in death by a brother, David Ritenour and his wife Wanda; sisters, Martha Vincent and her husband Andy, and Emily Butler and her husband Jim; and brothers-in-law, Ron Bryner and Dave Grimm. Visitation for friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Lee Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Joy Cemetery. Please visit Orrin's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com
to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director. The family requests no flowers be sent due to floral allergies; donations may be made to Carol Ritenour. (As directed by CDC covid guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time for visitation and the service. Social distancing and face masks are required.)