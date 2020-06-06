Orrlene E. Deglau
1939 - 2020
Orrlene E. Deglau, 81, of White Oak, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Riverview in McKeesport. Orrlene was one of five children to the late Joseph and Eulalia Patterson, of Turtle Creek. Orrlene was the wife of James R. Deglau, owner of Deglau Engineering of White Oak for 50 years prior to his death. Orrlene was passionate about her relationship with Jesus, prayer and teaching others how to fulfill their own calling in the faith. Orrlene loved her children, grand and great-grandchildren and was always excited to have a visit. Orrlene was also preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy J. and Mike Bennett, of Hazlett, Mich. She is survived by her children, James (Lori) Deglau, of Hutchinson, Robert (Renee G.) Deglau, of Greensburg, Amy (Gil) Yniguez, of West Mifflin, and Sandy (John) Johnson, of North Versailles. The family would like to extend its appreciation to the staff at Riverview who cared for her during her stay there. Due to covid-19, funeral services were private. Interment was at Restland Memorial Park.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
