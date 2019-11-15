|
Oscar Fredrick Carlson, 86, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Fred was a life member of Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 7, a member of the LOOM, Greensburg, the Post 33, Greensburg, and the Youngwood and Twin Pines Sportsman's Clubs. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Fredrick O. Carlson; a daughter, Pamela J. Good; a granddaughter, Samantha Dinger; and a sister, Joanie Penzera. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Bickel Carlson; two daughters, Laura Carlson and Dorothy (David) Donovan, both of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Jodi Lynn Good, Robbie Good, Freddie Good, Jeremiah Guiddy, Romilleigh Donovan and Asher Donovan; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Price, of Greensburg; a brother-in-law, Michael Penzera; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Firemen will meet at 7:30 p.m. Sunday for services in the funeral home. A liturgy service outside of Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Oak Hill for the care that Fred received.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019