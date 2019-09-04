|
|
Otto M. Sichler, 86, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born March 17, 1933, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Otto M. Sr. and Pauline (Dauer) Sichler. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by the United Parcel Service. He was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg, and was an Air Force veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Natalie Sichler. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores M. (Stepnick) Sichler; his son, Alan M. Sichler, of Pittsburgh; two granddaughters, Amanda Witkowski (Brett) and Sara Sichler, all of Pittsburgh; and two great-grandchildren, Braedyn and Remy. Honoring Otto's wishes, there will be no public visitation.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, 1715 Poplar St., South Greensburg. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 4, 2019