Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church
1715 Poplar St.
South Greensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Otto Sichler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otto M. Sichler


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otto M. Sichler Obituary
Otto M. Sichler, 86, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born March 17, 1933, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Otto M. Sr. and Pauline (Dauer) Sichler. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by the United Parcel Service. He was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg, and was an Air Force veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Natalie Sichler. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores M. (Stepnick) Sichler; his son, Alan M. Sichler, of Pittsburgh; two granddaughters, Amanda Witkowski (Brett) and Sara Sichler, all of Pittsburgh; and two great-grandchildren, Braedyn and Remy. Honoring Otto's wishes, there will be no public visitation.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, 1715 Poplar St., South Greensburg. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now