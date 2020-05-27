Palmer A. Hyde, 92, of Ruffsdale, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side. Palmer was born Nov. 12, 1927, in Bard, Bedford County, and was the son of the late James Blair Hyde and Anna Zuella Miller Hyde. Palmer was a World War II Army Air Force veteran stationed in Japan during the war. He was employed for more than 40 years as a manager for Pittsburgh Carbide Die Co. and a member of Highland Grove United Methodist Church, McKeesport. He loved gardening, playing dartball and golf, participating in leagues in McKeesport and Mt. Pleasant. Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Gail Churchman Hyde; sons, Kim Alan Hyde and Scott Arlen Hyde; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his dogs. In addition to his parents, Palmer was preceded in death by a brother, Willard Hyde. At Palmer's request, there will be no visitation or service; a private memorial service will be held by the family. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Palmer's online memorial to sign the condolence guestbook at www.saloom-rega.com. Richard Rega, funeral director.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.