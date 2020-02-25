Home

Manchester Funeral Home
142 East Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-6226
Pamela A. Blue


1959 - 2020
Pamela A. Blue Obituary
Pamela Anne (Plues) Blue, formerly of Irwin, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn. Pam was born May 3, 1959, in Irwin, to Joseph and Loretta (Bohince) Plues. She was a 1977 graduate of Norwin High School in North Huntingdon. Pam later moved to Connecticut, where she raised her family and became an active member in her community of Bloomfield. Pam was an elementary assistant teacher at Medina Academy in Windsor, Conn. She will always be remembered fondly by family, friends and students as a caring and loving person who was extremely involved in her community and devoted to her work at the Medina Academy. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Loretta Plues; and her brothers, Christopher and David Plues. She is survived by her husband, William Blue; and daughters, Trinity and Isabella Blue, of Bloomfield, Conn.; and her son, Daniel Kish, of Norwalk, Conn. Pam is also survived by her stepmother, Annette Plues, of Irwin; and her brother, Patrick Plues, of New Hope, Pa. Services were held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME, in Manchester, Conn., and Pam was interred that same day in the Islamic Cemetery in Enfield, Conn.
