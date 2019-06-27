|
Pamela D. (Martz) Biegel, 61, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was a daughter of George L. and Erna (McKenzie) Martz; dear mother of Adrienne (Joseph) Kemerer, Amy Torok and the late Amanda S. Myers; sister of Richard Martz, Kimberly (Bruce) Contino and Sharna (Donnie) Vasilatos; and grandmother of Dylan Durik, Lily Villasenor and Joseph Kemerer. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at WILLIAM O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, in First Baptist Church of Monroeville, 3970 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146.
The family would like donations to Canterbury Place, 310 Fisk St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201, or to a .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 27, 2019