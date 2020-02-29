Home

Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
331 Weldon St
Latrobe, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
331 Weldon St
Latrobe, PA
Pamela G. Kunkle


1959 - 2020
Pamela G. Kunkle Obituary
Pamela Glee Kunkle, 60, of Stahlstown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was born Nov. 7, 1959, a cherished daughter of Gilbert M. and Glee (Snyder) Kunkle. Pam was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Pam truly loved her Trinity family, where she served as a greeter for many years. Pam attended Intermediate Unit 7 until age 21. After school, she worked at Somerset County Sheltered Workshop until 2000, when her health problems prohibited her from working. During those years, she participated in the Special Olympics. Many of her special family were gifted with neck scarves that she so lovingly knitted. Pam loved sports, rooting on her Ohio State Buckeyes, Steelers and the Green Bay Packers. She loved animals and especially the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She is survived by her loving sisters, Cindy Kunkle (Michael) and Kris Wilson (Curtis). She was an aunt to her treasured niece, Christine Ulery (Adam), and adoring nephews, Anthony Hopperstad (Nick), Eli Wilson, beautiful great-nieces, Maddie and Grace Ulery, and precious great- nephew, Chart Ulery; her uncle, Dale (Micki) and his wonderful family who she adored; and many, many more aunts and cousins. Our special thanks to Pam's nurses, Sandy and Stephanie, for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Pam's memory. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jeffrey Schock officiating. Interment will be in the Donegal Cemetery. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
