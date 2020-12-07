1/1
Pamela J. Taylor
1952 - 2020
Pamela J. Taylor, 68, of Greensburg, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at home. She was born June 11, 1952, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Peter J. and Eva J. (Stevens) Davis Jr. Pamela was a member of Rock of Refuge and Living Word churches and worked as beautician. She is survived by her husband, James Taylor, of Greensburg; son, Jason Davis and his wife, Linda, of Delaware; daughter, Tarrell Davis, of Philadelphia; brother, Peter J. Davis III, of Jeannette; sister, Zerma Davis of Hempfield Township; grandchildren, Darian, Corey, Tahja and Telise; nieces, Jennifer, Johnne, Tiffany; nephews, Garrett and Zach; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts and cousins. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Living Word Congregational Church. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Living Word Congregational Church
DEC
9
Service
01:00 PM
Living Word Congregational Church
