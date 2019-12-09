|
Pamela L. (Hoffman) Burke, 55, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital due to complications from heart surgery. Born May 8, 1964, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Patricia A. (O'Rourke) Hoffman of Latrobe and the late Charles T. "Bud" Hoffman Sr. Pam was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe. A registered nurse, she had been employed throughout the years for Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Medi Home Health. One of her favorite pastimes was scrapbooking, a way for her family and friends to remember times gone by. But for those who knew and loved her, their "scrapbook" of memories of Pam will be of a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen J. Burke. Along with her mother, Pam is survived by a son, Mark A. Burke Jr. and his companion, Jill Roberts, of Latrobe; three granddaughters, who were the apples of her eye, Calli, Cammi, and Baylee; one brother, Charles T. Hoffman Jr., of Latrobe; two sisters, Mary Paone and her husband, Michael, of Latrobe, and Rebecca Davis and her husband, Thomas, of New Alexandria; and two nephews, Michael D. Paone and Carmen F. Paone.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Wednesday at St. Rose Church, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
