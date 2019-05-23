Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Hedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela L. Hedman


1959 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela L. Hedman Obituary
Pamela Lynn (Henke) Hedman, 59, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at home. She was born Nov. 28, 1959, in Fresno, Calif., a daughter of the late Robert A. and Dorotha C. Robertson Henke. She was a member of Charter Oak Church. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 34 years, William Matthew Hedman; three children, Kathryn "Katie," Andrew and Robert Hedman; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Pamela from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Charter Oak Church, with Pastor Chris Whitehead officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will be in Sanger Cemetery, California.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to pancan.org. Pamela's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now