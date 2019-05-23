Pamela Lynn (Henke) Hedman, 59, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at home. She was born Nov. 28, 1959, in Fresno, Calif., a daughter of the late Robert A. and Dorotha C. Robertson Henke. She was a member of Charter Oak Church. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 34 years, William Matthew Hedman; three children, Kathryn "Katie," Andrew and Robert Hedman; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Pamela from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Charter Oak Church, with Pastor Chris Whitehead officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will be in Sanger Cemetery, California.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to pancan.org. Pamela's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.