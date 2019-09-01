Home

Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Union Church
170 Hecla Road
Mt. Pleasant, PA
Pamela L. Kline


1966 - 2019
Pamela L. Kline Obituary
Pamela L. Kline, 52, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. She was born Dec. 26, 1966, daughter of Sally Whetzel Kline and the late Thomas Kline. Pamela was a teacher at Somerset Area School District. In addition to her mother, she is survived by two brothers, Tom and Wade Kline.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at St. John's Union Church, 170 Hecla Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. Arrangements are in the care of the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7, 2019
