|
|
Pamela M. Crocker, 63, of Loyalhanna, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Barnes Place, Latrobe. Born March 30, 1957, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Bernice (Frenchick) Crocker, of Loyalhanna, and the late Robert A. Crocker. Prior to her retirement, Pamela was a devoted kindergarten teacher for 34 years at Derry Area School District. She was Catholic by faith. An avid golfer, she was also a great Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan. She also enjoyed playing poker and trips to casinos. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Curtis Chappell. Along with her mother, Pamela is survived by four brothers, Bob Crocker and his wife Kim, of Latrobe, Tom Crocker and his companion Pattie, of Latrobe, Bill Crocker and his wife Margaret, of Blairsville, and Ron Crocker and his wife Betty, of Derry; one sister, Janice Johnson and her husband Dan, of Latrobe; her nieces and nephews, Anthony, Scott, Michael, Paige, Emma, Maria and Julie; and two great-nephews, Brycen and Caleb. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.