1/
Pamela M. Roll
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela M. Roll, 60, of West Newton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born June 22, 1960, to JoAnn (Blissman) Scarano and the late Albert Scarano. She was married to her husband of 38 years, Eric Roll, and they have two children, Katie Means and husband, David, and Nathan Roll and wife, Kelly. Pam was excitedly awaiting the birth of her first grandchild. Pam worked at Greenawalt Furniture for many years. She was an active member of the Sewickley Grange, enjoyed participating in Hilltop United Methodist Church activities and loved to travel. Pam also is survived by her siblings, Mary Ann Jordan and husband, Donald, Albert Scarano, Joyce Scarano and Kathy Snyder and husband, Paul; and a number of nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, at which time services will be held at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. The number of people permitted in the funeral home at one time might be limited. In her memory, the family asks others to please consider donating blood. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved