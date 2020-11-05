Pamela M. Roll, 60, of West Newton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born June 22, 1960, to JoAnn (Blissman) Scarano and the late Albert Scarano. She was married to her husband of 38 years, Eric Roll, and they have two children, Katie Means and husband, David, and Nathan Roll and wife, Kelly. Pam was excitedly awaiting the birth of her first grandchild. Pam worked at Greenawalt Furniture for many years. She was an active member of the Sewickley Grange, enjoyed participating in Hilltop United Methodist Church activities and loved to travel. Pam also is survived by her siblings, Mary Ann Jordan and husband, Donald, Albert Scarano, Joyce Scarano and Kathy Snyder and husband, Paul; and a number of nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, at which time services will be held at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. The number of people permitted in the funeral home at one time might be limited. In her memory, the family asks others to please consider donating blood. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
.