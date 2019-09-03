|
Pamela R. Backstrom, 56, of Irwin, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Born in Charleroi on Feb. 18, 1963, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Ruth E. (Skurka) Backstrom. Pamela was a school teacher and taught school in Maryland. She loved animals. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Louisa Backstrom, of West Newton.
Friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com), where a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jesse Frost officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 3, 2019