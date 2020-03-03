Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Services
Pamela R. Mears


1953 - 2020
Pamela R. Mears Obituary
Pamela R. Mears, 66, of Wyano, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born Aug. 10, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Rose Farber. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William F. Mears; her daughter, Natalie Jo Pizzica and husband, Brian, of Murrysville; two grandchildren, Alaina and Zane; and several other family and friends who were touched by her independent spirit and kind heart. Pamela lived in Wyano her entire life, and along with her at-home craft workshop, she created a home filled with music and plants. All who knew her would agree that she would want this to be short. Simply, she loved summer and sitting on her porch with coffee as she watched the hummingbirds enjoy her beautiful flowers with music filling the air. She will be missed by all who knew her. According to Pamela's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
