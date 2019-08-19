|
Pamela Rose (Griffin) Myers, 70, of Ruffs Dale, passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Select Specialty Care, Latrobe. Pam was born Nov. 2, 1948, in Fort Lee, Va., a daughter of the late Olen Leroy and Syble (Harris) Griffin. She married James Ray Myers on July 12, 1966. Pam was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She graduated from Thomasdale High School in Chester, Va., and received her master's degree from Indiana University. A teacher of the special needs, she retired with more than 20 years of service to Intermediate Unit 7 in Greensburg. Pam and her husband, Pastor Jim, faithfully worshipped at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed serving as dean at Jummonville Summer Camp, reading, traveling, cooking shows and casinos. Pam will be sadly missed by her loving family: her husband of 53 years, James R. Myers; her three children, Cindra Myers Rall and her husband Martin, of Harrison City, J. Rodney Myers and his wife Roberta, of Calumet, and Amanda Augustine and her husband Richard, of Indiana; her six grandchildren, Kaitlin Myers, Elliot, Kira and Nathan Rall, and Colden and Carter Augustine; her great-grandchildren, Donald and Eowyn Rall; and her brother, Timothy Griffin and his wife Patricia, of Richmond, Va.
Personalized services are under the professional supervision of ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received during hours from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Tom Shirer officiating. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 485 Wesley Chapel Road, Scottdale, PA 15683. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 19, 2019