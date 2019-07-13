Pamela Sue (Smith) Barkley, 54, of New Florence, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born March 5, 1965, in Greensburg, a daughter of Glenn A. and Mary H. (Capasso) Smith, of Youngwood. She was a graduate of Hempfield Area High School Class of 1983 and received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from California University of Pennsylvania. Pam had been an educator, working in daycare and was also a substitute teacher. She most recently worked at the RK Mellon Early Care and Education Center, Ligonier. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Youngwood. She loved her family, children, fishing, hiking, biking and cooking. Pam believed in angels but didn't realize she was an angel here on earth. Her family, friends and everyone who knew her knew she was. She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark W. Smith. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 26 years, Walter C. Barkley; her brother, Glenn L. Smith and wife, Suzanne; her sister-in-law, Karen Campbell and husband, Jim; her nephew, Daniel Kraft; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and two special children, Alyssa and Evan.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will take place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in Christ United Methodist Church, 100 Lincoln St., Youngwood, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Joe Yurko officiating. Interment will follow in Youngwood Cemetery.

Flowers are welcome, however the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 100 Lincoln St., Youngwood, PA 15697. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 13 to July 15, 2019