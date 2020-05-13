Parris L. Ferrari
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Parris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Parris L. Ferrari, 77, a lifelong resident of Youngwood, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his devoted family, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born Nov. 18, 1942, in Greensburg, he was the son to the late Fred and Anna Ferrari. Parris was a graduate of Hempfield Area Senior High School. He retired from DME Youngwood, serving as a machinist for more than 30 years. Parris was an active member of Holy Cross Church in Youngwood, where he will be deeply missed by his parish family. Married over 50 years, he will be fondly remembered by his surviving wife, Sandra D. Ferrari; his only daughter, Christina (David) Ferrari Howell; his brother, Anthony (Kitty) Ferrari, of Hilton Head, S.C.; nephew, A.J. Ferrari, of San Francisco, Calif.; niece, Nina (Louis) Villalba; great-niece, Nathalie; and great-nephews, Colin and Jack Henry, of Wellesley, Mass. Due to the current health situation, funeral services, Mass, and burial in Youngwood Cemetery will be private. We look forward to celebrating Parris's life with a memorial at a later date. All arrangements entrusted to ASHLEY D.X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Holy Cross Parish, 711 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697, or The Youngwood Food Pantry, c/o Charlotte Mehan, 424 S. Center Ave., New Stanton, PA 15672. To make an online condolence, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Send Flowers
Burial
Youngwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved