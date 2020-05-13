Parris L. Ferrari, 77, a lifelong resident of Youngwood, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his devoted family, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born Nov. 18, 1942, in Greensburg, he was the son to the late Fred and Anna Ferrari. Parris was a graduate of Hempfield Area Senior High School. He retired from DME Youngwood, serving as a machinist for more than 30 years. Parris was an active member of Holy Cross Church in Youngwood, where he will be deeply missed by his parish family. Married over 50 years, he will be fondly remembered by his surviving wife, Sandra D. Ferrari; his only daughter, Christina (David) Ferrari Howell; his brother, Anthony (Kitty) Ferrari, of Hilton Head, S.C.; nephew, A.J. Ferrari, of San Francisco, Calif.; niece, Nina (Louis) Villalba; great-niece, Nathalie; and great-nephews, Colin and Jack Henry, of Wellesley, Mass. Due to the current health situation, funeral services, Mass, and burial in Youngwood Cemetery will be private. We look forward to celebrating Parris's life with a memorial at a later date. All arrangements entrusted to ASHLEY D.X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Holy Cross Parish, 711 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697, or The Youngwood Food Pantry, c/o Charlotte Mehan, 424 S. Center Ave., New Stanton, PA 15672. To make an online condolence, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.