Pasquale P. Papa, 81, of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born May 25, 1939, in Boston, Mass., and was a son of the late Paul and Margaret (DePasquale) Papa. Pasquale is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Martina (Kuntz) Papa. He was loving father of Alma Goveia, Dominick (Debra) Papa, Anita (Sam) Lopez, Teena Papa and stepfather of Annette (Chuckie) Fontana Jr.; grandfather of Mario (Sarah) Calderone, Cayla Calderone, Dominic (Devon) Papa, Catie Goveia, Gina Goveia, Neiko Kuntz and Nino Kuntz; step-grandfather of Chuckie and Isabella; great-grandfather of Morgan, Nolan, Monroe and L.J.; dear brother of Rose St.Amant; half brother of Charlene, Gary and John; brother-in-law of Charlie Kuntz and Lynne Marsolo; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Pasquale was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Joanne, Anthony and Richard; and stepson Arthur Klingensmith III. Pasquale enjoyed playing bocce, shuffleboard, was an avid golfer and loved playing cards. He was a truck driver for more than 60 years, retiring from Supervalu Inc. Pasquale was a member of the Teamsters Local 872, where he was president for many years. He served honorably in the Army during the Korean conflict and belonged to the VFW of Belle Vernon, Jeannette Italian Club and the Knights of Columbus. The family would like to give a special thanks to Promise Hospice nurses Kari, Trisha, Karen, Lisa and Deana for their unconditional care and compassion, to Chaplain Jason for his prayers and blessing, and special appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Eric Campbell. The family is also grateful for his amazing neighbors, Linda Beckwith, Randy Peltier and Freddie Monstrola. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.