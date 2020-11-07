1/
Pasqueline DaRold
1932 - 2020
Pasqueline "Pat" (Santone) DaRold, 88, of Hannastown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her home. Born Feb. 17, 1932, in Hannastown, she was a daughter of the late Michele Santone and Maria (Fanelli) Santone. Pat was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. She enjoyed scratch-off tickets, playing bingo and was a terrific cook and baker. Pat was very family-oriented and loved caring for her family, especially hosting them for holiday dinners. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luigi "Fast Louie" DaRold; three brothers, Frank, Joseph and Samuel Santone; and four sisters, Rose Richie, Agnes Chanoski, Margaret "Dolly" Santone, and infant Pasqueline Santone. Pat is survived by one daughter, Shirley A. DaRold, of Hannastown; one son, Louis DaRold and his wife, Carol A., of Irwin; one grandson, David "Dan" Nagy Jr., of Hannastown; two sisters, Margaret Santone, of Hannastown, and Dolores Miller and her husband, Donald, of Dearborne Heights, Mich.; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitations. Services and entombment at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery were private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
