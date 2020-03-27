|
Patsy "Pat" D. Tiani Jr., mentor and loyal friend to many, 66, died Monday, March 23, 2020, after a five-year battle with prostate cancer. He was at his home in Florida, with his wife and dog by his side. He was born Sept. 3, 1954, in Pittsburgh, and graduated from Churchill Area High School. Pat lived for many years in Murrysville near his beloved auto dealerships, Watson Chevrolet in Murrysville and Watson East Chevrolet Buick in Blairsville. In recent years, Pat resided between Ligonier and Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Pat was a passionate and brilliant businessman, devout Catholic, avid car enthusiast, skilled golfer and 50s DooWop fan. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather and is survived by his wife, Jacqui Tiani; four daughters, Tami (Joey) Peterson, Tia (Mike) Pampena, and Amy and Kara Tiani; seven grandchildren, Rheanna Laufer, Tony, Angel and Natalie Pampena, Marina (Kasey) Liston and Casey and Thomas Peterson; along with several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his dog, Cotton. Funeral services in Pennsylvania and Florida will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to pcf.org to support prostate cancer research.