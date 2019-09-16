Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Patricia A. Altman Obituary
Patricia Ann Altman, 80, of Bovard, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. She was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Washington and was a daughter of the late Edward W. and Pauline Wenschhof. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Altman, and sister, Lillian Daugherty. Surviving are her daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Edgell; grandson, Justin Edgell; and dearest great-grandson, James.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Open Door Baptist Church, 970 N. Main St., Greensburg. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
