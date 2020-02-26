Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Boehme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Boehme


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Boehme Obituary
Patricia A. Boehme, 63, of Youngwood, after a courageous battle with numerous medical conditions, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born Dec. 15, 1956, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Shirley (Clark) Wolf. She was a member of Hempfield Church of Christ. She was known for her smile and infectious laugh. She enjoyed cooking for her family and playing with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Boehme; two daughters, Jamie Walker and husband, Michael, of Greensburg, Amy Boehme, of Greensburg; a stepdaughter, Melissa McKowen, of Jeannette; three grandchildren, Desmond, Carmella and Lucienna; four step-grandchildren, Kaitlynne, Natalie, Hannah and Luke; two sisters, Robin Zufall, of Frederick, Md., and Sandy Wolf, of Derry; a brother-in-law, Cliff; and three sisters-in-law, Ann, Brenda and Kathy. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky, and sister, Kathy, as well as brothers-in-law, George, Dave and Billy. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -