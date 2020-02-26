|
|
Patricia A. Boehme, 63, of Youngwood, after a courageous battle with numerous medical conditions, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born Dec. 15, 1956, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Shirley (Clark) Wolf. She was a member of Hempfield Church of Christ. She was known for her smile and infectious laugh. She enjoyed cooking for her family and playing with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Boehme; two daughters, Jamie Walker and husband, Michael, of Greensburg, Amy Boehme, of Greensburg; a stepdaughter, Melissa McKowen, of Jeannette; three grandchildren, Desmond, Carmella and Lucienna; four step-grandchildren, Kaitlynne, Natalie, Hannah and Luke; two sisters, Robin Zufall, of Frederick, Md., and Sandy Wolf, of Derry; a brother-in-law, Cliff; and three sisters-in-law, Ann, Brenda and Kathy. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky, and sister, Kathy, as well as brothers-in-law, George, Dave and Billy. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.