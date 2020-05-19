Patricia Ann Wasielewski Kleckner Carini, formerly of Irwin, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Lexington Medical Center, in Lexington, S.C. Born April 19, 1941, to the late Stanley and Ruth Beaufort Wasielewski, she lived in the Jeannette and Irwin area most of her life. Pat enjoyed reading, ceramics, crocheting and playing FarmVille online with her sister. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman "Pudge" Carini, in 2002, and her eldest daughter, Denise Kleckner Gass, in 2018. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Kleckner Dean (Tim), of Cranberry Township, and Stephanie Kleckner Carney, of Natrona Heights; granddaughter, Ashley Sylvester, of W. Columbia, S.C., with whom she lived; grandsons, Joshua Carney (Karlie), of Craig, Colo., and Jacob Carney, of Natrona Heights; great-grandson, Julian Carney; sister, Cheryl Reinard (Don), of Summerville, S.C.; brothers, Dennis Wasielewski (Pat), of Fishersville, Va., and Larry Wasielewski (Cindy), of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Celebrate Pat's life by making a donation to a charity of your choice. Pat's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2020.