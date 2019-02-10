|
Patricia A. (Eisaman) Daniels, 80, of Alverton, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. She was the loving wife of Walter "Skip" Daniels; mother of Douglas and Gregory Daniels and Melissa Daniels Zierski; seven grandchildren, Jamie, Douglas Jr., Keith, Cody, Tyler, Mikayla Daniels and Trevor Lilja; five great-grandchildren; and her brothers and sisters, Paul, John, George, Edward, Kenneth and Donald Eisaman, Iona Stout, Joan Nenortas and Mary Porch.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be at 8 p.m. Monday.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 10, 2019