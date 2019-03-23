Home

J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
Patricia A. Delduca Obituary
Patricia A. Delduca, 90, of West Newton, died Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born March 20, 1929, in Emsworth, a daughter of the late Joseph and Camilla (Boleky) Hack. Patricia was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, West Newton. She was the owner and operator of the former Patricia Ann Beauty Shop, in West Newton, and considered to be the world's greatest wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law. Surviving are two daughters, Mary Wade and husband, Charles, of Greensburg, and Melissa Delduca and wife, Marci Katona, of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Eric Wade and wife, Angela, of Port Angeles, Wash., Patrice DiPietro and husband, Anthony, of Jeannette, Abramo and Sophia Delduca and Marin Katona-Bock, all of Pittsburgh; six great-grandchildren, Nino, Giulio, Luca and Capri DiPietro and Sai and Bhavani Wade; a sister, Camilla Evans, of Emsworth; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Delduca; daughters, Marisa and Tina Marie Delduca; and brothers and sisters, Katherine Knight, Dorothy Merriman, Joseph Hack, James Hack, Vincent Hack, Mary Roberts and Frances Hack.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Family Church, West Newton. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caritas Christi Elizabeth Seton Memory Care, 129 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
