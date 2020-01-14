Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Ednie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Ednie


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Ednie Obituary
Patricia A. Ednie, 78, of Ligonier (Cook Township), died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 13, 1941, in Crafton and was a daughter of the late Reginald and Philamenia Amicone Fozard. Mrs. Ednie was a graduate of Langley High School, Pittsburgh. She was a member of the Word of Life Ministries, Greensburg. She is survived by her husband, David L. Ednie; two children, Michele Czerwinski and her husband Dan, of Cranberry Township, and Jason Beattie and his wife Kelly, of Kennett Square, Pa.; a stepson, David Ednie and his wife Loretta, of Brownsville; and three grandchildren, Alexa, Sophia and Gianna Beattie. Mrs. Ednie was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Gladys McCaffrey.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Fairmont Cemetery, Cook Township.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -