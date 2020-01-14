|
|
Patricia A. Ednie, 78, of Ligonier (Cook Township), died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 13, 1941, in Crafton and was a daughter of the late Reginald and Philamenia Amicone Fozard. Mrs. Ednie was a graduate of Langley High School, Pittsburgh. She was a member of the Word of Life Ministries, Greensburg. She is survived by her husband, David L. Ednie; two children, Michele Czerwinski and her husband Dan, of Cranberry Township, and Jason Beattie and his wife Kelly, of Kennett Square, Pa.; a stepson, David Ednie and his wife Loretta, of Brownsville; and three grandchildren, Alexa, Sophia and Gianna Beattie. Mrs. Ednie was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Gladys McCaffrey.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Fairmont Cemetery, Cook Township.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 14, 2020