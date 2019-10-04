Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patricia A. Farrell


1939 - 2019
Patricia A. Farrell Obituary
Patricia Ann Farrell, 80, of Manor, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Mrs. Farrell was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Kingston, England, the daughter of the late Charles and Louise Humphries. Pat was raised in England, where she met her loving husband, George, who was stationed there in the United States Air Force. They were married Sept. 10, 1960. She was a very loving, dedicated wife who stood by his side through many moves to different countries with her final destination being the USA, where she proudly became a citizen Jan. 27, 1967. Pat was a cafeteria worker for the Hempfield School District for many years, where she loved working with the kids. She enjoyed being outside gardening, especially tending to her roses, and playing bingo. Places you were sure to see her were at Kohl's, the casino and at craft shows. She also loved going to the beach. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her grandchildren that she loved very much. Pat will be remembered as a very compassionate, loving and caring woman who was very strong willed and will forever be loved by her family and friends. Pat is survived by her husband, George "Sonny" Farrell; by her children, Kim (Pete) Gidaro, of Harrison City, and Karen Farrell, of Greensburg; and by her beloved grandchildren, Derek Ciarkowski, of Greensburg, Amanda Ciarkowski, of Newport News, Va., and Juliana Gidaro, of Harrison City. She is also survived by her sisters, Brenda (Chips) Fairley, Sheila (Ron) Sale and Ann (Robbie) Roberts, and by her brother, Keith (Michelle) Humphries, all of England. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Newman, and by her brothers, Charlie Humphries and Brian (Janet) Humphries, all of England.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital in Memory of Pat Farrell. Pat's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of the nurses and the entire staff at Forbes Hospital for their excellent, compassionate care and assistance given to Pat and her family. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
