|
|
Patricia Ann Fry, 82, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Bethlen Home, Ligonier. She was born Nov. 23, 1936, in Latrobe and was the daughter of the late Robert Benjamin Gibson and Daisy (Marks) Gibson. Pat was raised Lutheran and was an active member of her beloved Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Latrobe, where she served as the church financial secretary for 19 years, started the Joyful Noise Donations, and was a member of the church memorial committee and funeral dinner committee. An avid bowler, she was a member of the Songbirds Bowling League for 30 years. She served as scorekeeper for the Derry Trinity Lutheran Church softball league in the 1980s, was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, and enjoyed camping and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Jay Fry, in 1969. A military wife for 20 years, Pat will be dearly missed by her husband of 64 years, Raymond S. Fry. She will also be missed by her daughter, Barbara Jean Volpe and her husband Paul; her grandchildren, Courtney L. Volpe and Aaron P. Volpe; her brother, Robert Benjamin Gibson Jr. and his wife Marion; two sisters-in-law, Doris Stewart and Evelyn Fry; and a brother-in-law, Charles Fry. Pat's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to her best friend, Ginger Warren, for her constant support and companionship through their years of friendship. She was truly blessed to have Ginger in her life. A special thanks also to the staff at Bethlen Home and Bethlen Hospice for the care they showed her during her time there and her Prince of Peace family who visited and sent cards.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, with her pastor, the Rev. William A. Schaefer, officiating. Private interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019