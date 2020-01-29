|
Patricia Anne Gasda, 68, of Cumberland, R.I., formerly of Elizabeth Township, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was born Jan. 11, 1952, in McKeesport and was a daughter of the late John J. and Louise M. Barrick Gasda. She was born in McKeesport Hospital (one of the first babies born there), graduated from Duquesne High School and obtained her Bachelor's and Master's of Education from Carlow College. She was a member of St. Michael's Parish in Elizabeth Township. Patricia taught at St. Clare of Assisi School in Clairton and St. Sylvester School in Brentwood until she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She was a devoted daughter and sister and had taken care of both her mother and sister. She is survived by nieces, Rebecca McCorkle (John Vozar) and Carol (Rod) Yauch, both of Liberty Borough; nephews, Evan B. (Stacey Leverett) Nelson III, of Cumberland, R.I., Richard M. (Alex) Nelson, of Media, Pa., Timothy (Michele) Nelson, of Mt. Vernon; several great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and –nephews; and lifelong friend Eileen Novobilsky, of Liberty Borough. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn R. Nelson, and brothers, John J. Gazda and Michael Gasda.
There is no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 101 McLay Drive, Elizabeth, PA 15037 (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at St. Clare Cemetery, Clairton. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/ or 800-344-4867. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 29, 2020