Patricia A. Heide, 88, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Gables Manor, Latrobe. Born March 16, 1932, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Edward J. Henry Sr. and Mary (Roble) Henry. Patricia was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. For many years, she was on the Judging Board of the Westmoreland County Fair and had participated in the Westmoreland County Senior Games. Patricia had many interests, including bowling, softball, needlepoint and crochet. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, and loved her flowers and vegetable gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Heide; two sisters, Edith Sedlacko and Rita Miedel; two brothers, Edward Henry Jr. and Joseph R. Henry Sr.; one stepsister, Marie Celesnik; and one stepbrother, James Henry. Patricia is survived by her four children, Bonita Damaska and her spouse, Ann Anderson, of Millsboro, Del., Edward Heide and his wife, Rachael, of Clariton, Debra Ruffing, of Latrobe, and Kevin Heide and his wife, Jennifer, of Norvelt; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Gables Manor for their compassionate care during Patricia's time there. Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Earl J. Henry, O.S.B. officiating. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Trauger. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
