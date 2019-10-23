Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
Patricia A. Jackman


1929 - 2019
Patricia A. Jackman Obituary
Patricia A. Jackman, 90, of Hermitage, formerly of Unity Township, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at her home. She was born April 30, 1929, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Harry C. "Babe" Sr. and S. Ann (Robb) Luttner. She was a graduate of Latrobe High School then graduated from nursing school. Prior to retirement, Patricia spent her life helping others selflessly as a registered nurse at Latrobe Hospital. She had been a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Latrobe, and enjoyed gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne F. Jackman and her brother, Harry C. Luttner Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Jackie Lynn Werth and husband, James, of York, and Leslie A. Tuk, of Hermitage; her son, Richard W. Jackman, of Bellingham, Wash.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Gloria "Dodie" Luttner.
Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, at which time a memorial service will be held. Private inurnment will be in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to , or a . www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
