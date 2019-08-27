|
Patricia A. "Patti" (Mikach) Kopko, 61, of Penn Township, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in her home.She was born June 29, 1958, the daughter of the late Steve V. and Adeline (Bray) Mikach. Patti was a member of St. Barbara Church, in Harrison City, and just celebrated her 25th Anniversary working for the , serving many roles within the organization. Patti was known for her kind heart and generosity. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary S Mikach. Patti is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Bruce Kopko; her son, Travis Kopko; and a host of loving family and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Father Michael Sikon as celebrant. Interment will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 27, 2019