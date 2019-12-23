Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Martinowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Martinowski


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Martinowski Obituary
Patricia A. (Packe) Martinowski, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Excela Health- Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mrs. Martinowski was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Mathias and Cecilia Paige Packe. Pat was a graduate of Hempfield High School, and received her master's degree in Latin from Seton Hill College. She is survived by her loving family, her children, Tina (Richard) Ramsay, of Acme, and Andrew Joseph Martinowski, of Mt. Pleasant; and her grandchildren, Justin Vidakovich, Stephen Vidakovich, and Rachel Vidakovich. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Martinowski, in 2004.
Honoring Pat's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Private graveside inurnment will be in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, Mt. Pleasant.
The family suggests contributions may be made to All But Furgotten Animal Shelter, 70 Carpenter Lane, Irwin, PA 15642, in memory of Patricia Martinowski. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now