Patricia A. (Packe) Martinowski, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Excela Health- Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mrs. Martinowski was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Mathias and Cecilia Paige Packe. Pat was a graduate of Hempfield High School, and received her master's degree in Latin from Seton Hill College. She is survived by her loving family, her children, Tina (Richard) Ramsay, of Acme, and Andrew Joseph Martinowski, of Mt. Pleasant; and her grandchildren, Justin Vidakovich, Stephen Vidakovich, and Rachel Vidakovich. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Martinowski, in 2004.
Honoring Pat's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Private graveside inurnment will be in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, Mt. Pleasant.
The family suggests contributions may be made to All But Furgotten Animal Shelter, 70 Carpenter Lane, Irwin, PA 15642, in memory of Patricia Martinowski. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019