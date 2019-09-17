|
|
Patricia A. (Ryan) McCoy, 76, of Trafford, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Raymond R. McCoy for 53 years; loving mother of Melissa (Michael) Tomko, of South Carolina, and Michele (Matthew) Simkovic, of Irwin; and cherished grandmother of Joshua Pentin, Matthew Simkovic Jr., Alina Tomko, Madison Simkovic and Michael Tomko. She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Henry B. Ryan, Robert Ryan, Thomas Ryan, Kathryn Tancraitor, Donald Ryan, Charles Ryan, Clara Byrne and Linda Kerr; and is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Pat was a member of the Young at Heart Group at St. Barbara's Church and the Westmoreland County Super Senior Citizens. Her favorite thing was spending time with her grandchildren and supporting them in all their activities.
Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Barbara Church, Harrison City.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Grane Hospice for all their loving care.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019