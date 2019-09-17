Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
Harrison City, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. McCoy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. McCoy Obituary
Patricia A. (Ryan) McCoy, 76, of Trafford, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Raymond R. McCoy for 53 years; loving mother of Melissa (Michael) Tomko, of South Carolina, and Michele (Matthew) Simkovic, of Irwin; and cherished grandmother of Joshua Pentin, Matthew Simkovic Jr., Alina Tomko, Madison Simkovic and Michael Tomko. She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Henry B. Ryan, Robert Ryan, Thomas Ryan, Kathryn Tancraitor, Donald Ryan, Charles Ryan, Clara Byrne and Linda Kerr; and is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Pat was a member of the Young at Heart Group at St. Barbara's Church and the Westmoreland County Super Senior Citizens. Her favorite thing was spending time with her grandchildren and supporting them in all their activities.
Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Barbara Church, Harrison City.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Grane Hospice for all their loving care.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now