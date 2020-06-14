Patricia A. Nyberg
1936 - 2020-06-11
Patricia Ann Nyberg, 84, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, Fla. She was born June 4, 1936, in Pittsburgh. She was previously employed at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was the daughter of the late George Stewart and Mildred Stewart Meier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman K. Nyberg, in 2009; grandson, Nicholas Jay Nyberg; and sister, Bette Asbury. Patricia is survived by son, Kris (Renae) Nyberg, of Trafford; and daughter, Karen (John) Smith, of Pittsburgh. She was grandmother to Dr. Kristina Nyberg, Kristopher Nyberg, Amanda (Matt) Sanchez-Smyrna, Lauren (Chris) Felack and Courtney (Sam) Short; and great-grandmother of Landon Smith, Carter Felack, Rhett, Jase, and Trey Short. Arrangements entrusted to NATIONAL CREMATION, North Fort Myers, Fla.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
