Patricia Ann Sanner, 57, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Greensburg. She was born March 17, 1963, in Greensburg. She was the daughter of Janet M. Cope, of Greensburg, and the late Roy R. Wise Sr. Patricia was a faithful media member of the Jimmy Swaggart ministry. She loved the Lord and was strong in her faith. She was a talented cook, experimented with photography and loved to go to flea markets to collect antique toys. Patricia was very active in her younger years. Her and her husband drove cross country, took trips canoeing the St. Croix River in Minnesota, hiked Cadillac Mountain in Maine and ventured to Disney World in California. She also had a great time with her mother going to casinos. She was the baby of the family and was very loved. She was preceded in death by her father, brother, Roy R. Wise Jr., stepson, Ryan M. Sanner, and brother-in-law, Charles Weltz. She is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Barry Sanner, of Greensburg, daughter, Alicia Clark and husband, Sterling, of Greensburg, stepdaughter, Megan Sanner and husband, Bobby, of San Antonio, Texas, brother, Robert Wise and wife, Julia, of Herminie, half-brother, Ricky Wise, of Mt. Pleasant, sisters, Wendy Weltz, of Mt. Pleasant, and Susan Hinerman, of Greensburg, half-sister, Dotty Kuhns, of Greensburg, grandson, Rooney Clark, step-grandsons, Trey and Noah, step-granddaughter, Madison, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of services ? Ronald A. Rich Sr., supervisor ? Ronald A. Rich Jr., funeral director. A private interment will take place at Middletown United Methodist Church Cemetery in Greensburg, with Pastor Frank Rocco officiating. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.