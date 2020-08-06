Patricia A. "Patty" (Zinchini) Shadle, 73, of Allegheny Township, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Born July 23, 1947, in Natrona Heights, she was a daughter of the late Frank "Chic" Zinchini and Frances (Pecus) Zinchini. Patty was a 1965 graduate of Kiski Area High School and attended Point Park University. She worked as a bookkeeper for Day Chevrolet in Monroeville for 10 years, retiring in 1980. Patty was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church in Vandergrift. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Barry L. Shadle; daughter, Erica L. (Jesse) Shaffer, of Pittsburgh; and her uncle, Frank (Julie) Pecus, of Hyde Park. At Patty's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift. Services and entombment will take place at Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
