Patricia Ann Shaffer, 79, of Jeannette, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in UPMC East. She was born July 3, 1941, in Grapeville, a daughter of the late Robert and Emma (Brooks) Menz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Shaffer; and a brother, William Menz. She is survived by two sons, David and Robert Shaffer, both of Jeannette; three grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Menz and his wife, Sherry, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was an avid bingo player and was loved by family, friends and all the local bingos. Services were private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is assisting the family with arrangements.



