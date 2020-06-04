Patricia A. Stricker
1931 - 2020
Patricia A. "Patsy" (Baughman) Stricker, 89, of Penn Township, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in her home. She was born April 21, 1931, in Penn Township, to the late Clair and Anna (Pratt) Baughman. Patsy was a devoted member of the Jeannette Assembly of God. She worked at Gillespie's, in Jeannette, and Elliott Company prior to her marriage to her beloved Eli, and she enjoyed playing the organ. Patsy is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl A. and Brian Lovett, of Penn Township; and her grandson, Derek Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Eli "Sonny" Stricker; and sister and brother-in-law, Alice E. and Ronald G. Erb. Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Denmark Manor. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.
