Patricia A. "Mam" (Nardizzi) Tarr, 79, of Southwest Greensburg, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her children. She was born Jan. 12, 1941, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Nicholas Nardizzi and Jessie Conte Campbell. Patricia was a secretary treasurer for Southwest Greensburg Borough. She also volunteered for the Westmoreland County Food Bank, Election Bureau of Southwest Greensburg and Ladies Civic Committee of Southwest Greensburg. Mam was a strong and caring woman. She enjoyed her happiest moments spent with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold N. Tarr; brother, Nicholas Nardizzi; and a son-in-law, Thomas Kern. She is survived by her five children, Lisa Kern and Debra Scifo, both of Youngwood, Annette Yourish, of Latrobe, and Eric Tarr (Candy) and Patti Ann King (Merle), all of Greensburg; her cat "Princess Bella" who was always there to comfort her; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, David Nardizzi (Daurene), of Florida; sister-in-law, Michelle Nardizzi, of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Patricia's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 6, 2020.