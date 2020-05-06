Patricia A. Tarr
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. "Mam" (Nardizzi) Tarr, 79, of Southwest Greensburg, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her children. She was born Jan. 12, 1941, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Nicholas Nardizzi and Jessie Conte Campbell. Patricia was a secretary treasurer for Southwest Greensburg Borough. She also volunteered for the Westmoreland County Food Bank, Election Bureau of Southwest Greensburg and Ladies Civic Committee of Southwest Greensburg. Mam was a strong and caring woman. She enjoyed her happiest moments spent with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold N. Tarr; brother, Nicholas Nardizzi; and a son-in-law, Thomas Kern. She is survived by her five children, Lisa Kern and Debra Scifo, both of Youngwood, Annette Yourish, of Latrobe, and Eric Tarr (Candy) and Patti Ann King (Merle), all of Greensburg; her cat "Princess Bella" who was always there to comfort her; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, David Nardizzi (Daurene), of Florida; sister-in-law, Michelle Nardizzi, of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Patricia's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved