Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100

Patricia A. Thomas


1943 - 2020
Patricia A. Thomas Obituary
Patricia Anne Thomas, of Murrysville, mother of three, passed peacefully at the age of 77 in the company of family, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Pat is survived by her three children, Bronwen, Glyn and Trevor; her grandsons, Milo and Ellis; and her sister, Peggy. She was predeceased by her loving husband of more than 50 years, Noel; and her parents, Ellis and Eva Collins. Born Jan. 22, 1943, to hardworking and doting parents, Pat grew up in the mountains of West Virginia; graduating from Fairmont State University in 1964. She married her loving husband, Noel, in the summer of 1967 after meeting at a New Year's Eve party the previous year. Soon after, the pair welcomed their daughter, Bronwen, and later their two sons, Glyn and Trevor. Spending her childhood on the family farm in Barrackville, W.Va., with her sister, Peggy, instilled a life-long love of nature and strong family ties. Pat enjoyed camping, hiking and being outdoors most often with her two boys in tow. A great singer, Pat was active in choir and was a standing member of her local Methodist church. Shuttling the children between their many activities and school functions, she was well-known in the community for her big heart and wonderful sense of humor. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Charles Schaller officiating. Interment will be private in Monumental Cemetery, West Virginia. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
