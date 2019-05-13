|
|
Patricia A. (Terry) Walker, 85, former mayor of Scottdale Borough and longtime resident of Scottdale, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, May 11, 2019, in Excela Health Mt. Pleasant Hospital.
Visitation for Pat will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Funeral services for Pat will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Full obituary information will follow in Tuesday's edition.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2019