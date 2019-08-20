|
|
Patricia Ann Yusko, 87, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. She was born March 28, 1932, daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Fornal Lipyance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Eugene John Yusko; brother, Tom Lipyance; sister-in-law, Karen Lipyance; daughter-in-law, Barbra Yusko; and son-in-law, Mark Brewer. Patricia is survived by children, Arnold Yusko, Lorraine Yusko, Stanley (Donna) Yusko, and Christine Brewer; grandchildren, Andrew Yusko, John Michael (Brandy) Yusko, Stephanie (Nick) Gigliotti, Stacey (Ryan) Harris, Brandon Yusko and fiancee Jennifer, Nicole (Brandon) Croll, Jerome Moyer and fiancee Nelle, Joey (Sonya) Devola, Mark Brewer, and Luke Brewer; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Nico, Vincent, Julia, Jo Jo, Mariah, Annelise, Layla, and Makenna. She is also survived by brother, Edward (Becky) Lipyance; sister-in-law, Betty Lipyance; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Her funeral service will be 9 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019