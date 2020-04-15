|
Patricia A.C. Mangini, 71, of East Deer Township, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the home of her daughter, following a lengthy illness. She was born Oct. 1, 1948, in Freeport and was a daughter of the late Walter Nowacki and Helen Schreckengost. Patricia lived the past three years in East Deer Township and, prior to that, most of her life in Natrona Heights. She was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. Patricia graduated from Emsworth High School and earned an associate degree from Penn State New Kensington. She enjoyed her family pets and doing artwork. Patricia especially enjoyed spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter with whom she lived, Reema M. (Brian) Anderson, of Bethel Township; son, Sean C. (Tammy) Nowacki, of Connellsville; and three grandchildren. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Peter Mangini, Nicholas (Debbie) Mangini, Andrew Mangini and Mary Beth Brown, Joseph (Debbie) Mangini Jr., Anthony Mangini and Rose Marie (Alan) Weleski; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Parkin; and a brother, James (Lorri) Nowacki. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph N. Mangini Sr., in 2000; and her siblings, Judy Nowacki, Helen Noble and Donald Sims. All services and burial for Patricia will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.