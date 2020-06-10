Patricia Borowsky Barnhart, 72, of Greensburg, formerly of Southwest Greensburg, passed away peacefully Monday, June 8, 2020, at Redstone Highlands. She was born Jan. 5, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Andrew and Marie (Vojtek) Borowsky. She was preceded in death by her son, Ben David Barnhart; her brother, Paul and his wife, Janet (Metrisin) Brosky; and numerous aunts, uncles and nephews. She was a graduate of Greensburg-Salem High School and Greensburg Beauty Academy, where she received her license as a beauty culture operator in 1983. The job she took pride in was at Harmarville Rehabilitation Center as medical transcriptionist and assistant to the supervisor of medical records. She was a member of Congregation Emanu-El Israel in Greensburg, which she considered to be her "second family." She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Domurat; cousins, Nancy Takacs (Ian Minich), Andrew (Ginette) Shea, Andrea Shea and Valerie Takacs; nephew, Daniel Brosky; niece, Linda Brosky; nephew, Edward Domurat; and niece, Danielle Domurat. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Temple Emanu-El Cemetery, Middletown Road. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Emanu-El Israel or the Humane Society. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.