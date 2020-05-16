Patricia C. Watt, 77, of Bethel Township, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at QLS-Apollo-West Haven Nursing Home. Born Oct. 13, 1942, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Muriel (Mansfield) Peters. She was a 1961 graduate of Ford City High School, and was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church. Mrs. Watt worked for the CIA, GAI in Monroeville, and Westinghouse PAD in Monroeville, from which she retired after 22 years of service. She is survived by her husband, Carl Watt; a daughter, Michelle (Tom) Keller, of Tunnelton; a stepdaughter, Paula Kramer and her companion, Earl Jones, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Keegan (Sharon) Gallagher, and Michaela Gallagher (Bill Stoner); six great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Connor, Eliann, Braelyn, Alaine, and Kyla; and her sister, Mary Ann Peters, of Bethel Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepson, Douglas Watt. Her family would like to express sincere appreciation to the staff of West Haven Nursing Home. Services will be held privately, with interment in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the WELCH FUNERAL HOME, Ford City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2020.